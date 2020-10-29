Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of Cancom stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Cancom has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

