Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CWB. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.21.

CWB stock opened at C$24.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$36.61.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,074.92. Also, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

