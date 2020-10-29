Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.06.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

