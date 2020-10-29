Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$173.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$173.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$149.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$121.59. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$67.15 and a 12-month high of C$157.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

