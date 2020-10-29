Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $122.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Sunday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CDNAF stock opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $117.99.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.