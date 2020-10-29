Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Given New C$433.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$422.00 to C$433.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$438.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$483.00 to C$497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$418.54.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$399.81 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$432.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$406.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$364.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

