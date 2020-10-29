Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (CNQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE: CNQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) was given a new C$31.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$37.00 to C$30.00.

10/20/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$36.00 to C$31.00.

10/14/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) was given a new C$27.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/14/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$17.00 to C$20.00.

9/3/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$20.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 806.92. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, with a total value of C$149,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,360,724.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

