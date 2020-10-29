Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $113.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NYSE:CNI opened at $100.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $112.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,273 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,466 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 776,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,797,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after purchasing an additional 646,567 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,368,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,660,000 after purchasing an additional 483,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

