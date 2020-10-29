Canaccord Genuity Raises McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) Price Target to GBX 115

McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCS. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 110.13 ($1.44).

MCS opened at GBX 115.20 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.85. McCarthy & Stone plc has a 52-week low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $397.95 million and a PE ratio of 20.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.27.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

