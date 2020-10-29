Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of CLMT opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,348,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 50,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

