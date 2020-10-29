Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 22,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,673,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 125,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

