Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 83,593 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 83,593 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $233.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

