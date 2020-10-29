Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

