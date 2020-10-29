Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $214.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

