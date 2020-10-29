Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $19.63 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,685.59.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,510.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,027.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,510.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,460.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.