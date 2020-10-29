Calamos Advisors LLC Has $84.48 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,701 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $84,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 98,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 448.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32. The company has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,312 shares of company stock valued at $73,520,655. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

