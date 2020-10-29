Calamos Advisors LLC Has $108.98 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,602 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $108,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after buying an additional 2,326,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,609,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,407,000 after buying an additional 1,560,696 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

