Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,245,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,139.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 547.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.