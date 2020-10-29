Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.31.

CABA stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $284.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.90.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 132.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 60,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 59.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 33.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 1,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.