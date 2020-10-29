Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of BZZUF stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

