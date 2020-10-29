Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

BZZUF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buzzi Unicem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $23.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

