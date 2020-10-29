Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have underperformed the industry so far in the year. This downside is caused by the company’s soft sales trend that continued in second-quarter fiscal 2020. The top line fell year over year and missed the consensus mark for the fourth-straight time in the quarter. Although sales were robust on pent-up demand and clearance markdowns as stores reopened, the sales trend declined in the back half of June. Nevertheless, the company reported narrower-than-expected loss per share in the quarter. Moreover, gross margin benefited from low levels of clearance inventory that led to reduced markdowns. Also, lower store payroll, marketing and corporate costs aided SG&A. For third quarter, management assumes comp sales to be down nearly 20% owing to the pandemic-related uncertainties and back-to-school being delayed.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $195.03 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

