Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

BURL opened at $195.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.37 and a beta of 0.61. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Burlington Stores by 126.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

