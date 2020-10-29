Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after buying an additional 1,349,012 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.