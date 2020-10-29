Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

PG stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $341.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,312 shares of company stock valued at $73,520,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.