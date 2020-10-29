Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $269.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

