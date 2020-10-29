Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.36 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 592,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 48.9% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 163,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.08, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

