BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOOO. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 329.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 229.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 316.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 742,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 12.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 108,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BRP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,446 shares during the period. 28.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.