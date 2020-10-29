Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $51.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEP. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

NYSE:BEP opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,762,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,175,000 after buying an additional 1,431,777 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,635,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,282,000 after purchasing an additional 672,877 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 657,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 364,478 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,138,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,782,000 after purchasing an additional 342,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,585,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

