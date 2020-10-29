Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $995,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $1,004,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

