Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.41.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,911,000 after buying an additional 2,350,710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3,370.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 515,862 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 835,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 496,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 237,947 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,945.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

