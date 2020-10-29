Brokerages Set Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target at $1.67

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.16. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 67.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 136,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.