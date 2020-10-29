Brokerages Set Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Price Target at GBX 247

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 247 ($3.23).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.69. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

