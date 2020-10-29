Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) PT at GBX 555

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 555 ($7.25).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 632.69 ($8.27) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 610.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 561.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

