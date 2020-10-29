Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target at $45.30

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and sold 31,750 shares valued at $1,520,393. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after purchasing an additional 358,433 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after purchasing an additional 151,770 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,306,000 after purchasing an additional 182,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $42.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

