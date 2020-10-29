Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Target Price at $6.30

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10. The stock has a market cap of $565.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.90. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

