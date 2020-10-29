Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $148.17

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $124.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

