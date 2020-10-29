Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Bristow Group stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $270.19 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $16,530,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter worth $40,165,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter worth $4,567,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter worth $2,476,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter worth $2,133,000.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.