Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Brightcove by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Brightcove by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 140,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

BCOV stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $522.26 million, a PE ratio of -35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

