Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Mountain Media, Inc. owns, acquires and manages websites customized which provide users, primarily military and public safety personnel as well as veterans and retirees with information, news, products, videos and services. The company’s websites contain a number of sections which includes originally written news content, blogs, forums, career information, products and videos. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, FL. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Bright Mountain Media in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMTM opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Bright Mountain Media has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 87.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

