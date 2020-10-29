Brenntag (ETR:BNR) PT Set at €69.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (ETR:BNR) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €55.62 ($65.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.50. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 1-year high of €57.42 ($67.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

