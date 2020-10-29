Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE:BDN opened at $8.77 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

