Bradley Leonard Ormsby Sells 10,000 Shares of Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £520,000 ($679,383.33).

Shares of JDG stock opened at GBX 5,300 ($69.24) on Thursday. Judges Scientific PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,995 ($39.13) and a one year high of GBX 6,060 ($79.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,073.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,014.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JDG shares. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Judges Scientific from GBX 5,380 ($70.29) to GBX 5,745 ($75.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

