Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 557.3% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $156.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average of $147.81.

