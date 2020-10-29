Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,111,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 942,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 821,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 321,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

