Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Morningstar by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 21.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $178.77 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $188.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $110,330.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,081,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,977,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total transaction of $1,100,833.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,092,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,633,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,941 shares of company stock worth $34,497,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.