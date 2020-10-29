Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $598,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $95.06 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

