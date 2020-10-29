Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $488,000 Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $17,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $10,973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 21.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,278,000 after acquiring an additional 272,061 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $9,843,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after acquiring an additional 253,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $62.45.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

