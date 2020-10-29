Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $296,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

VRT stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

