Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 5,479 Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $170,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 856,178 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,494,000 after acquiring an additional 759,020 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 678,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,418,000 after buying an additional 605,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

